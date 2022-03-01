TV's Best Bets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Hughes
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 1 day ago

Wednesday, March 2

“The Amazing Race” finale, 8-10 p.m., CBS. The longest race in TV history ends. Filming started two years ago, took an 18-month COVID break, then resumed. Now comes the Greece-Portugal-U.S. finish. Kim and Penn Holderness, internet stars since their “Xmas Jammies” video, are in the running. So are Ryan Ferguson (exonerated after 10 years in prison) and his friend Dusty Harris, Arun Kumar and his daughter Natalia; and flight attendants Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt.

“Next Level Chef” finale, 9 p.m., Fox. While people race to a million-dollar prize on CBS, they cook toward a $250,000 one on Fox. Chefs work on three levels of kitchens, from state-of-the-art to state of dismay. Now the three finalists each make a dish on each level. They are Mariah Scott, 37, from Santa Clara, Cal.; Pyet Despain, 30, from Kansas City, Kansas; and Reuel Vincent, 34, from Trinidad and Tobago.

More finales, CW. This seems to be finale night everywhere. At 8 p.m. is “Legends of Tomorrow”; Gwyn has broken the treaty and must be found. At 9 is “Batwoman”: Ryan, who took over the bat suit, braces for an attack by Marquis. She gathers her mother — Jada Jet, played by Robin Givens — plus Luke, Sophie and Mary … who tries another appeal to the troubled Alice.

“Resident Alien,” 9 p.m., Syfy. This delightful hour has a lot of ground to cover. It starts by flashing back to the time before the alien killed Harry and took his body. It has key conversations — the sheriff and his deputy, the mayor and the bartender. It wraps up the talking octopus’ story, in a darkly funny way. And then it sends Harry and Asta to New York, where anyone could feel like an alien.

“Snowfall,” 10 p.m., FX, rerunning at 11:02, 12:04, 1:06. Last week’s season opener was busy and brutal, with Franklin even killing a former school friend. This episode settles into more of a business tale. Working on their own, Franklin’s aunt and uncle face a profit-margin crisis. Then comes a deadly offer.

