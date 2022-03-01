ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Actor Rob Lowe Visits Site West Of Twin Falls For New Ghost Show

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
For fans of actor Rob Lowe, you just missed him make a stop in southwest Idaho for several days during the filming of his paranormal series. He interviewed staff at Idaho's most famed penitentiary 120-miles from Twin Falls. The Lowe Files is a program that streams on multiple platforms...

