ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Broadcasters grapple with whether to keep Russian state-funded media on air

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
myfox28columbus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Russian state-media networks in the U.S. reportedly remain able to broadcast amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, companies in Europe, Canada and Australia have banned Russia-sponsored news networks. Russia Today, a major Russia-sponsored media outlet, is reportedly still airing programs out of Washington, D.C.,...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian State#Media Outlet#Tnd#Fox News#Kansas City Am#Npr#Directv#Axios#European Commission#The European Union#Kremlin#Nab
Fox News

Ukraine battles Russian forces: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko have announced talks will take place between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Russia urged American nationals to leave the country as airlines continue to cancel flights into and out of Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear deterrent...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

Vladimir Putin believes the Russian people can easily “suffer” from economic sanctions imposed by the west over the invasion of Ukraine, said the UK’s defence secretary.Ben Wallace said the Russian president “doesn’t really care” about the impact of sanctions, suggesting there was a false sense of “pride” in the Kremlin at what the Russian people can withstand.The cabinet minister claimed Putin was in for a “shock” since the measures imposed on the Russian banking system had caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.Asked on Sky News if Putin cares about sanctions, Mr Wallace said: “You’re point about does he...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy