Gov. Hutchinson announces 10 Minutes Matter reading campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new reading campaign to encourage reading in young children in Arkansas during his weekly news briefing Tuesday.

Hutchinson stated that the new 10 Minutes Matter campaign is a partnership between the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Education.

He explained that the goal of the campaign is to emphasize the importance of reading to children before entering grade school, which is supported by one of his initiatives of strengthening Arkansas families.

Hutchinson added that the state will provide tools and resources for childcare centers, schools and for anyone who will support reading in that specific age group.

The governor started his weekly briefing discussing the deaths of Arkansas Department of Corrections Sgt. Joshua Caudell and West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang, who both died in the line of service in the last week.

Authorities said Caudell was shot and killed during a manhunt early Monday by Demark Lee Jordan, who was arrested on Tuesday morning. Lang was killed after being struck by an 18-wheer on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County while stopping to assist another crash on the road.

Hutchinson said flags were lowered across the state to half-mask in honor both men.

To honor national sanctions against Russia, Hutchinson said that he has worked with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Unit to ensure that Arkansas distributors no longer acquire Russian-based alcohol.

Hutchinson said that the state has no direct investment in Russian funds after checking with the Public Employee Retirement System and the Teacher’s Retirement Fund.

He also noted that the Department of Information Systems will be sending out an alert to inform state employees, county and city officials on how to avoid a potential cyberattack via email.

Hutchinson added that COVID-19 numbers are continuing to decline, also adding that he applauds the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to loosen mask guidelines.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.