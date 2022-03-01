ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2 Bucs D-Linemen Not Ready To Retire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucs head coach Bruce Arians revealed that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul want to play one more year. “They both said they are playing,” Arians said, indicating he’s spoken to the veterans. But will it be in Tampa Bay? Both Suh and Pierre-Paul...

