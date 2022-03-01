Buz and Ned’s to close original Richmond location

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue’s original location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard will permanently close its doors this weekend after 30 years.

In a Facebook post Tuesday , Buz and Ned’s announced the decision to shut down the location at the close of business Sunday. The post said the restaurant does not have enough staff at the location “to properly serve” customers.

The restaurant will be torn down to make way for new development in Scott’s Addition but the Buz and Ned’s in Henrico County, which opened in 2012, will stay open.

“Our location at 8205 W. Broad St. WILL REMAIN OPEN. We will be reopening our dining room this month of March,” the restaurant’s post read. “Buz is at the pits every day, cutting wood and cooking up the best barbecue in VA. Come and support the local!”

