Hill Country bars toast Texas Independence Day

As people recover from their Fat Tuesday indulging, the Gruene Historic District prepares to welcome people to the Hill Country for another celebration. Hill Country-area bars, shops, and restaurants are offering patrons ice-cold deals for Texas Independence Day on the 186th anniversary of Texas declaring independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836.

To celebrate Texas' 186th birthday, the Gruene Historic District invites people to enjoy deals littered with the number 186.

Opening at 11 a.m., Gruene Hall, Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar, Mozie’s, Cantina Del Rio, and The Grapevine will be selling $1.86 domestic longneck beers from 3 p.m. to their respective closing times. See a full list of restaurant and store hours below.

A special 18.6% off all purchases of $18.60 or more at Cotton Eyed Joe’s, Dancing Bear, Element 29, Gruene Hat Company, Gruene with Envy Boutique, and The Company Store.

Cantina Del Rio is selling their Sizzlin’ Fajitas at two for $18.60. The Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar is selling its Texas Gulf Shrimp for $18.60.

There will be free live music throughout the evening. Bret Graham will play at 5 p.m. at The Grapevine. Colton’s Kin play at 5:30 p.m. at Gristmill River Restaurant. While Matt Kirk and the Gueyfares perform at 6 p.m. at Gruene Hall.

This is Gruene Historic District's 13th year hosting Texas Independence Day celebrations. The specials are not valid for to-go orders or with other offers.

Texas Independence Day Hours of Operation:

Gruene Hall, 11 a.m to 10 p.m.

The Grapevine, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cantina Del Rio, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mozie's, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Element 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gruene with Envy Boutique, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dancing Bear, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gruene Hat Company, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cotton Eyed Joe's, 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

