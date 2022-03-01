ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysis: Ukraine war won't deter Fed and Co. from March rate hikes

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Sujata Rao, Saikat Chatterjee
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWXZa_0eSbdO9B00

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and some of its major central banking peers will press ahead with lifting interest rates this month, money markets suggest, even as a war on Europe's eastern flank complicates the picture for inflation and economic growth.

The situation is fluid, with rate futures and bond prices whipsawed by conflicting impulses and no indication of which could gain the upper hand: a war that threatens to undercut a global economic recovery or the inflation unleashed by an oil price surge that will be hard for central bankers to overlook.

Still, expectations of big rate hike bets have fallen by the wayside, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions slapped on it by Western powers.

The subsequent bond rally, caused also by an influx of safety-seeking cash, has driven German 10-year yields back below 0% on Tuesday, while their U.S. counterparts have dropped some 30 basis points (bps) from the 2%-plus levels touched two weeks ago , .

Wednesday brings the first real test of March when the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to stick to its guns and deliver a quarter point rate rise - its first since 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWoVY_0eSbdO9B00
Bank of Canada gets ready to hike rates

The BoC has pledged to be "forceful" in tackling inflation, running at 30-year highs just above 5%. So markets see a 90% chance of a 25 bps increase this month.

The five to six hikes priced for 2022 are slightly less aggressive than a couple weeks ago, when six to seven moves were expected. BOCWATCH

The Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) are also forecast to raise rates by a quarter point mid-March. But before the Ukraine crisis erupted, markets saw a high probability both would opt for half-point moves.

Money markets now predict fewer than six, 25 bps Fed rate hikes in total this year, compared to mid-February expectations for a total 175 bps of tightening.

Jim Caron, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, called the latest events "a double-edged sword," given the inflation threat from higher oil prices and the possible hit to economic growth from war.

"There has been a recalibration of rate expectations and that has become very apparent with the pricing out of a 50 bps (Fed) hike for March," Caron said.

"So, the question becomes one of trying to figure out what it means for the Fed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mb2Pg_0eSbdO9B00
US rates

The dilemma is less acute for the Fed than European peers, given Russia-linked growth setbacks are less likely in the United States. And U.S. inflation is at 40-year highs above 7%, while latest data showed unemployment rolls shrinking to levels last seen in 1970. read more

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL

Britain faces a similar inflation dilemma, with the added complication of an energy-linked hit to growth.

On Tuesday, 25 bps rate rises were almost fully priced in for the BoE meetings in both March and May, although markets now see a roughly 10% change it may not tighten policy this month - an element of doubt that has only recently crept in.

A total of four quarter-point rate rises are now factored in for 2022, versus five late last week and six in mid February.

"Different central banks are in different boats but the Fed and Bank of England have their backs up against the wall," senior Mizuho economist Colin Asher said.

"When inflation is 6% to 7%, inactivity is not an option."

British annual consumer price inflation (CPI) hit 5.5% in January, the highest since 1992. While the BoE expects CPI to peak around 7.25%, Citi economists reckon it could reach 8.1%.

British government bonds have reacted far more than money markets, with two-year yields down 40 bps since Friday's close at around 0.8%. They hit an 11-year high of 1.565% on Feb. 16.

The fall in yields since the announcement of sanctions against Russia is the sharpest since just after June 2016's Brexit referendum.

Norway is also expected to raise rates on March 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ksxe_0eSbdO9B00
ECBratehikes

DOVES, HAWKS, DOVES AGAIN

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation," even dovish banks were under pressure from inflation.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady as expected on Tuesday, it hinted that uncertainty caused by war could be reason to be patient with tightening.

As for the European Central Bank (ECB), inflationary pressures are building - German CPI soared past 5% in February - but so are economic growth risks.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane has said the conflict may reduce euro zone economic output by 0.3%-0.4% this year.

While the bank had been preparing markets for a further stimulus cut at its March 10 meeting, rate hike bets are shrivelling. Just under two, 10 bps moves are priced for 2022, versus 50 bps shortly after the Feb. 3 ECB meeting.

Finally, the dash for safe assets has halted the rise in longer-dated Japanese bond yields - a headache for the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which targets 10-year yields in a band around 0%. read more

"The pressure is off the BOJ as things have moved in their direction," Mizuho's Asher said of the March 18 BOJ meeting.

Reporting by Sujata Rao, Dhara Ranasinghe and Saikat Chatterjee Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, David Milliken in London and Dan Burns in New York Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Powell anticipates March rate hike

(Adds comments by Fed's Powell, analyst quotes; updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from eight-week lows on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell supported the U.S. central bank raising rates this month, while being flexible in response to the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the economy. Powell testified in Congress he would back a 25-basis point hike and would be "prepared to move more aggressively" if inflation does not abate as quickly as expected. "We will proceed carefully as we learn more about the implications of the Ukraine war on the economy," he added. Traders are now pricing in a 5% chance of a 50 basis point hike, down from more than 50% a few weeks ago. "Powell was ... not wanting to be aggressive at the beginning (of tightening), cautioning that he would avoid uncertainty during this period with Russia and Ukraine, and so if anything, they took away a little bit of the aggressive policy that had been priced in," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Investors have been paring back estimates for Fed rate hikes as the Ukraine conflict continues. Rising commodity prices have also added to concerns that already high inflation will dampen growth. "If the Fed was going to be more aggressive with the uncertainty of Russia and Ukraine then the possibility that they might move too fast was more front and center," Brien said. "Now pulling back on that not only does it help the stocks, and therefore maybe shift a little money out of the Treasuries into the stocks, but it also reduces the chance, limited as it may have been, that they would have moved too fast." The benchmark 10-year yield rose 14 basis points to 1.854% and is on track for the largest one-day rise since February 2021. The yield fell to 1.682% on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 5. The two-year yield rose 19 basis points to 1.498%, after dipping to 1.261% on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 4. Yields dropped sharply on Monday and Tuesday as investors sought out safe haven debt due to the Ukraine conflict. Ukrainians said on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other cities. The bond rally was likely amplified by traders who had bet on yield increases being forced to cover short positions. "The magnitude and move and the nature of it appeared to be essentially someone taking very large losses on a short position, very violently," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a measure of volatility in U.S. Treasuries, jumped on Tuesday to 118, the highest since March 2020. The breakeven rate on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which reflect expected annual inflation, reached 3.23% on Wednesday, the highest since Feb. 24. Oil prices jumped to near eight-year highs and wheat to 14-year peaks, while aluminum, Dutch gas and European coal prices hit records as Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia. The ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday that U.S. private employers hired 475,000 workers in February, more than expected. Friday's government employment report for February is this week’s major U.S. economic focus. March 2 Wednesday 1:50PM New York / 1850 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.33 0.3349 0.003 Six-month bills 0.6525 0.6638 0.074 Two-year note 100-1/256 1.498 0.193 Three-year note 99-138/256 1.6603 0.193 Five-year note 100-164/256 1.7404 0.186 Seven-year note 100-76/256 1.8296 0.168 10-year note 100-48/256 1.8542 0.143 20-year bond 101-20/256 2.3072 0.119 30-year bond 100-160/256 2.2213 0.115 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 13.25 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.00 2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jane Merriman and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Taiwan c.bank says Ukraine war could affect trade, supply chains

TAIPEI, March 8 (Reuters) - If the war in Ukraine continues to expand, it may indirectly affect Taiwan through trade and supply chains but the island’s chip supply chain has sufficient inventory and diverse supply sources, the central bank said on Tuesday. Taiwan’s economic fundamentals are good, and private...
WORLD
KVIA

Fed’s Waller says bigger rate hike in March may be needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller says he is willing to support a half-point interest rate hike at the central bank’s next meeting in March. That’s if upcoming data suggests inflation is worsening. Waller’s comments came in a speech at the University of California, Santa Barbara. They underscore the range of opinion among Fed officials about its next steps. Investors and economists had discounted the odds of a half-point increase after Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday. But Waller only said the impact of the invasion “remains to be seen.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Bank Of Japan#Ukraine#Fed And Co#The U S Federal Reserve#Western#German#The Bank Of Canada#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of England
KEYT

US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman says she’s open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank’s next meeting in March. Her comments Monday came after several officials on Friday pushed back against the idea of a half-point increase in the Fed’s benchmark short-term interest rate. The Fed is almost certain to start lifting interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting, with most officials who have expressed views supporting a quarter-point increase. It’s looking to raise rates as inflation has surged by the fastest pace in four decades.
BUSINESS
Reuters

FX steady as Russian offensive slows, rouble bounces

March 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies edged higher on Tuesday, including the Russian rouble as Russia's offensive in Ukraine continued at a slower pace, and fears of global inflation weighed down stocks in the developing world. The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies (.MIEM00000CUS) was 0.1% higher for the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

China's c.bank to pay profits to fund fiscal spending -finance ministry

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank will be among state financial institutions paying some of their profits, including arrears, to the government this year to fund an increase in fiscal spending, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. The People's Bank of China and other state-owned institutions and monopolies...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Israel rate hikes won't be aggressive, central banker says

JERUSALEM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel will not be aggressive in raising interest rates once it starts tightening policy in the coming months since inflation is expected to remain under control, deputy governor Andrew Abir said on Tuesday. The central bank on Monday held its benchmark rate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses to close lower on Tuesday after hitting multi-year troughs in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine talks, inflation worries, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) ended 2.0% lower at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February - CPCA

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, including 33,315 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday. CPCA said passenger car sales in February in China totalled 1.27 million, up 4.7% from a year earlier. (Reporting by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Iran puts second military satellite into orbit - Tasnim

March 8 (Reuters) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has successfully put a second military satellite, the Noor 2, into orbit, the semi-official news agency Tasnim said on Tuesday. The announcement came as talks held in Vienna to revive an agreement restraining Iran's nuclear program have reached a critical...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Telecom Italia shares rebound as KKR bid hopes rekindled

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) rebounded on Tuesday after an Italian newspaper reported that U.S. fund KKR was still interested in a takeover deal, albeit at a lower price. Italian newspaper Il Messaggero said that KKR could confirm its interest in a deal but at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy