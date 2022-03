Welcome to Android Central! It's not just that the phone has to support VoLTE -- it has to support VoLTE on that particular carrier. I think I've seen posts before about this issue on Consumer Cellular, and it's hard to determine which phones that are not directly sold by Consumer Cellular are compatible. You can try this site and enter your IMEI: https://www.consumercellular.com/sho...ls/sim/details. If it tells you that the phone is incompatible, then you'd just have to get a new phone that is compatible.

