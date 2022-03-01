ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This steel car phone mount is made for the road

By Jeremy Glass
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxVvc_0eSbd2oS00
Cell Phone Mount for Car Vent (amazon)

Like the titular line from Jack Kerouac’s magnum opus, the 1957 classic "On The Road": “Man oh man, nothin’ beats being on the road!” Designed to take the rough ‘n’ tumble lifestyle of traffic jams, weekend trips, and everyday commuting, this LISEN Universal Air Vent Phone Mount ($7.14 at Amazon with Promo Code 25KRPLBJ ) knows how to hang in there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LG8p9_0eSbd2oS00 Cell Phone Holder Mount for Car Vent LISEN amazon.com Shop Now

Three times more durable than shoddy plastic mounts, this heavy-duty phone holder uses a sturdy steel hook to secure itself to most horizontal and vertical vents air vent and keeps your phone in place by way of a silicone clamp designed to support up to 50 pounds.

A flexible and wide 0.8-inch base holds larger phones like the iPhone 13 Pro max or Galaxy S22 Ultra securely in place while double lock protection keeps you from losing your entire rig on a sharp turn. Flexible and able to rotate 360-degrees, just press the ​​one-touch quick-release button to remove your phone and keep on trucking. This LISEN Universal Air Vent Phone Mount is $7.14 on Amazon with Promo Code 25KRPLBJ.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Everest Debuts As Brawny Ranger-Based SUV

In February, Ford teased the new generation of its Everest SUV. Essentially an SUV version of the versatile Ford Ranger pickup, the body-on-frame Everest has the same capable underpinnings but can seat up to seven occupants. Although unlikely to ever make it stateside, Ford has now revealed the new Everest in full and we're kind of jealous that this butch-looking SUV won't come to the US. It shares many design cues with the new Ford Ranger, comes with a range of powerful engines, and promises quiet cruising on the highway that hasn't come at the expense of its off-roading capabilities. While neither as rugged as the Bronco nor as soft as an Explorer, the Everest strikes a nice aesthetic balance between the two.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kerouac
Top Speed

The 2022 Maserati MC20 Cabriolet Caught Testing At The Arctic Circle

We knew already that Maserati will offer a cabriolet version for its MC20 sports car. The company had dropped some official spy shots images at the end of December 2021. Now, two months later, the first prototype was caught testing during cold winter conditions near the Arctic Circle. According to...
CARS
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Camping Fans Will Love Volkswagen's New Accessories

Mobile home living or just camping, in general, is a lifestyle that is picking up traction among many younger car owners. It's a philosophy that has been applied to the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, as seen at last year's SEMA, and even a camper version of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. These can be used for your average camping expeditions, but something like Thor Motor Coach's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter could accommodate your daily living needs if you can put $151,060 together for the purchase.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Phone#Steel#Commuting#Lisen
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT6 Looks Awesome With Black Wheels And Whitewall Tires

The Cadillac CT6 is the luxury marque’s full-size luxury sedan, offered in North America between the 2016 and 2020 model years. Despite its relatively short lifespan in the U.S., there are plenty of enthusiasts out there that still harbor a lot of love for the Cadillac CT6. Now, we’re checking out how one Caddy fan upgraded his CT6 with this awesome combination of black wheels and whitewall tires.
CARS
CNET

Ford Debuts Its Next-Gen Ranger Raptor Pickup, and It's Coming to America

We get a lot of very cool cars and trucks here in the USA, but one that we never previously saw on our shores is the Ford Ranger Raptor. We get the full-size F-150 Raptor, and now we're getting the Bronco Raptor, but if you've wanted a fast and highly off-road-capable midsize truck in America, you're couldn't get it from the Blue Oval. But that's changing with the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor that debuted on Monday, which Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed will come to the US on Twitter.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

Amazon is killing off its physical bookstores, after killing everyone else's

SAN FRANCISCO - Amazon has realized it's easier to sell books online. The tech company confirmed Wednesday it is closing all of its physical bookstores, as well as its small pop-up stores and its chain of 4-Star locations, which sell products that are well-reviewed online. In total, the company will close 68 stores, the vast majority in the United States.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Truth About Cars

Ford Ranger Raptor Gearing Up for United States

Ford has announced that the Raptor Ranger will become a global model this week, furnishing the relevant specifications while CEO Jim Farley scheduled its arrival in the United States for 2023. While that doesn’t give us specific details for the version that’ll be hitting our market next year, nobody is...
CARS
Motorious

1972 Porsche 911 Rocks An Upgraded Engine And Restored Body

This Incredible car is the perfect example of a tasteful restoration of a timeless classic Porsche. Today, classic Porsches are possibly some of the most highly sought-after cars on the European used and collector car market. This is primarily because of the style, taste for all things flamboyant, and performance of these great cars that came from before all of the modern restrictions that plague newer cars. These things were works of art in their own right, and they present a massive load of history to anyone lucky enough to get their hands on one. So now you know why you might want to be a Porsche, but why would you want to buy this particular Porsche. As you'll soon find out, there is a hell of a lot of motivation for purchasing this vehicle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Chevy Camaro Shock And Steel Package Is Back

Chevrolet was hit hard last year: not only did it suffer from production stoppages, but a ton of its optional packages had to be shelved due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The Chevrolet Camaro had to do without the Shock And Steel Edition package, which followed an earlier global supply issue in October of 2021 that partially cut the supply of the Design Package 1, Design Package 2, and Design Package 3. The good news is that the Shock And Steel Edition package is back, and it's priced at $2,995.
CARS
topgear.com

This classic Mercedes-Benz estate was the original telemetry car

Merc Museum shines the spotlight on the one-off 300 ‘measuring car’. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Some people report seeing colour upon a hearing a certain sound, but here we have the inverse. Because it’s...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Fetches $6.8 Million

Any time a Gullwing is up for sale people get worked up. That’s understandable considering it’s one of the most graceful, majestic cars ever made. Even if you’re not a fan of Mercedes-Benz, you likely have admired these from a distance. When you combine that with a compelling provenance, the result is aggressive bidding. That fueled the $6.8 million paid by one individual at the RM Sotheby’s event in Arizona.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox Seaglass Blue Metallic Paint No Longer Available

The 2022 Chevy Equinox debuts a mid-cycle enhancement, otherwise known as an update or refresh, for the midsize crossover, introducing a variety of changes to the exterior, interior, and powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Seaglass Blue Metallic exterior paint option is no longer available to order on the 2022 Chevy Equinox.
BUYING CARS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
261
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy