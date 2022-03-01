ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken calls on U.N. Human Rights Council to ‘hold Russia accountable’ for Ukraine invasion

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
GENEVA — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the U.N.’s top human rights body to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. The top U.S. diplomat also singled out Russia in recorded...

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

