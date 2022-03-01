Great Falls Public Schools Chair Jeff Gray won’t run for reelection

At Monday night's board meeting, Great Falls Public Schools Chair Jeff Gray announced he will not be running again for his current position.

“I’ve decided not to run for reelection in the school board. It's been my honor to serve for 15 years, five terms on this board and I wanted to thank all the administrators current and past that I dealt with for many, many years," Gray said. "Just some remarkable professional, caring folks.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with four superintendents, in part hiring three of them. … It's been just an honor to get know those folks in their different leadership styles."

Though he will not be running again, he will be available to volunteer as long as it does not interfere with skiing, riding a horse, or walking his dog, he joked.

GFPS Youth Art Month

Also during the meeting, it was announced that Mayor Bob Kelly has issued a proclamation going into Youth Art Month to highlight music, art, and theater in the community.

“Whereas art education as a viable academic endeavor and contributes educational benefits to all elementary and secondary students. Whereas our education helps students creative problem solving and critical thinking abilities and teach a sensitivity, beauty, and other expressive qualities,” the proclamation stated.

The official proclamation will be read in its entirety at the celebration event held at the Great Falls Public Library on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m. The community is welcome to attend.

In addition to the proclamation there are several events happening all month long, such as band concerts, art shows, and school plays the community is encouraged to support.

Second reading of ELA in GFPS

A second reading of the English Language Arts resources control was also presented. From the last board meeting, Feb. 14 to this meeting, additional feedback was received and additional conversations were held with members of the public.

One of the concerns mentioned was the connection from social studies to ELA, with Rachel Cutler stating, “we did have some concerns similar to what was expressed tonight, that the content appeared to be factual and accurate but that maybe all sides of the topic weren’t presented. I think it’s a common concern.”

In order to address this issue, it was stated that teacher training needs to be very intentional to “ensure that our teachers are equipped to present multiple perspectives and that they get any supplemental resources approved.” It was also said that there should not be much need for supplemental resources because of the materials used are very rich, but in the event it is needed.

In order for that process to happen teachers would be encouraged to use parent communication tools, in the event parents do have concerns or questions, so the teacher can address them.

Currently GFPS is in negotiation with two textbook companies for a three-year contract. The funds will be coming from the ESSER and curriculum budget.

The next school board meetings are scheduled for March 14 and 21.