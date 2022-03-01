ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

By George Budwell
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results.

What's the primary reason behind today's double-digit move higher? Axsome's Q4 earnings report and management's accompanying conference call this morning both suggested that the experimental major depression disorder (MDD) drug AXS-05 could be approved within a matter of weeks from now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IlXc_0eSbcu8800

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues. Earlier this year, Axsome said that it had addressed the FDA's outstanding concerns, presumably paving the way for the agency to complete its review. Today, the drugmaker said that it has completed creating the drug's marketing materials and the tactical planning for its potential launch (pending approval). That's not an approval notice, to be sure, but the company does appear to be anticipating the FDA green-lighting the drug soon.

Now what

Is Axsome's stock still a buy following today's sizable uptick? The answer is most definitely yes. AXS-05 has blockbuster sales potential as a novel treatment for MDD. That's a massive commercial opportunity for a company with a market cap hovering around $1 billion at the time of this writing. That being said, the FDA is highly unpredictable when it comes to regulatory reviews, especially for smaller companies like Axsome. So, even though all signs seem to point to an approval, investors probably shouldn't totally discount a surprise rejection.

In other words, Axsome's stock is arguably worth buying heading into this major catalyst. But investors might want to refrain from taking an outsize position in this developmental biotech until this key risk factor is favorably resolved.

10 stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Axsome Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Axsome Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Therapeutics#Biotechnology#Axsome Therapeutics Lrb#Axsm#Mdd
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Motley Fool

1 Investment to Stock Up On During a Market Correction

The market recently entered correction territory, falling more than 10% since January. S&P 500 ETFs can be a smart investment during periods of volatility. There are a few factors to consider to determine whether this is the right investment for you. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Small-Cap Stocks With 300% Upside by 2025

Though small-cap stocks are riskier than mature companies, their return potential is often greater. This small-cap trio offers the game-changing innovation that can quadruple an initial investment by mid-decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Stock Market Sell-Off

Though market corrections can be scary, they're historically the perfect time to go shopping for bargains. This mix of growth and value stocks would be perfect for patient investors to buy during this pullback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy