Hollywood joins Russia blockade over Ukraine invasion

"Griffin has repeatedly schooled her Fox News colleagues on the intricacies of the Ukrainian crisis, busting a number of right-wing narratives in the process," says The Daily Beast's Justin Baronga, noting that "throughout Russia’s transparent and brazen march to war in Ukraine, Fox News hosts and commentators have unleashed a flurry of deeply cynical, hyper-partisan rhetoric aimed at attacking Biden for the invasion or even deflecting blame from Russian President Vladimir Putin. While much of this unhinged commentary has gone unchallenged on Fox airwaves, in recent days one of the network’s last remaining well-respected journalists has taken on the role of schooling some of her colleagues on-air for pushing misleading or downright false claims about the unfolding crisis. Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has been a constant presence on the network over the past few weeks as the specter of war in Ukraine has exponentially increased. During this time, the veteran journalist—who has been with Fox News since 1999—has delivered well-sourced and timely reporting on the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine amid an increasingly fraught situation in Europe and beyond. Considering that Griffin has had to deliver some of these on-air reports during the network’s opinion programming, however, has resulted in situations where she has had to pierce the Fox News bubble of preconceived right-wing narratives."

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO