Hollywood joins Russia blockade over Ukraine invasion

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood is joining the blockade of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, with Paramount on Tuesday becoming the latest studio to pull its upcoming films from Russian theaters. The West has closed ranks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops across the border, imposing a phalanx of financial...

Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
GV Wire

Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Plants a Bomb Under the Russian State

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday began a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. Ultimately, Russian troops are likely to end up fighting their way to Kyiv. Remember this day: it is a day when the Putin regime made a dramatic change of course, a day when a new, more offensive Russia came into being.
POLITICS
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could be backfiring

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas, and opinions to know sent to your inbox every weekday. Even as he puts his nuclear forces on high alert and his troops close in...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Channel 3000

US orders 7,000 more troops to Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin deployed an additional 7,000 US troops to Europe on Thursday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move intended to bolster NATO countries in Eastern Europe in the face of Moscow’s aggression. President Joe Biden said at the White House Thursday that he’d ordered...
MILITARY
NBC News

Biden announces new measures in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced what he characterized as harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized President...
POTUS
NBC News

As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
MILITARY
New York Post

Russia’s richest lost billions in Ukraine invasion

Russia’s richest individuals paid a steep price on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored international warnings to proceed with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Russian billionaires lost a combined $39 billion in on-paper net worth after the country’s stock market cratered in response to the invasion. Moscow’s benchmark...
ECONOMY
Primetimer

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin is the network's only "adult in the room," challenging hosts' right-wing narratives on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Griffin has repeatedly schooled her Fox News colleagues on the intricacies of the Ukrainian crisis, busting a number of right-wing narratives in the process," says The Daily Beast's Justin Baronga, noting that "throughout Russia’s transparent and brazen march to war in Ukraine, Fox News hosts and commentators have unleashed a flurry of deeply cynical, hyper-partisan rhetoric aimed at attacking Biden for the invasion or even deflecting blame from Russian President Vladimir Putin. While much of this unhinged commentary has gone unchallenged on Fox airwaves, in recent days one of the network’s last remaining well-respected journalists has taken on the role of schooling some of her colleagues on-air for pushing misleading or downright false claims about the unfolding crisis. Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has been a constant presence on the network over the past few weeks as the specter of war in Ukraine has exponentially increased. During this time, the veteran journalist—who has been with Fox News since 1999—has delivered well-sourced and timely reporting on the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine amid an increasingly fraught situation in Europe and beyond. Considering that Griffin has had to deliver some of these on-air reports during the network’s opinion programming, however, has resulted in situations where she has had to pierce the Fox News bubble of preconceived right-wing narratives."
WORLD

