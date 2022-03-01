Acts of Courage: American Red Cross of Akron honoring these 7 people for their bravery

​​​​​

Seven people will be honored for bravery Thursday night during the 26th annual Acts of Courage awards ceremony.

The American Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley will host the dinner at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn at 3180 W. Market St. in Fairlawn.

Among those to be recognized are two police officers, an off-duty firefighter, an assistant middle school principal, a municipal recreation worker, a vacationing teenager and a professional model.

In addition, the Red Cross will present the H. Peter Burg Community Leadership Award to Bernett L. Williams, vice president external affairs at Akron Children’s Hospital. The award is presented to a community member who has spent a lifetime pursuing good deeds.

Here are the Acts of Courage winners:

Officers Lenny Kunka and Kyle Auckland of the Kent Police Department

A 14-year-old girl was babysitting a 1-year-old about 8 a.m. Jan. 16, 2021, when she heard a burglar trying to get inside an East Summit Street duplex. She hid in a bathroom, called 911 and spoke with a dispatcher through whispered exchanges.

Officers injured: Babysitter, 14, calls 911 before intruder, two Kent officers are wounded in shootout

Officers Kunka and Auckland responded to the call and were met with gunfire. Kunka was shot in the hand and Auckland was shot in the chest, but his bullet-resistant vest saved his life. Both officers recovered from their wounds.

A Cleveland Heights man, 40, was convicted in the shootings.

Tim Haas, assistant chief of the Brunswick Hills Fire Department

Haas, a Brunswick resident, was on a family vacation in Mexico when he saw a 2-year-old girl being taken out of a swimming pool at the resort where he was staying.

The victim of an apparent drowning, the girl was not breathing and had no pulse. Haas performed CPR until she revived about two minutes later.

Emergency personnel at the resort then responded and later told Haas the girl was “doing well.”

Anthony Hermann, assistant principal at Barberton Middle School.

Hermann was helping clean up in the cafeteria when an eighth grade student began choking on a meal. The assistant principal patted the boy’s back, trying to dislodge the food that was blocking his airway, but the student passed out.

'I kept trying to yell for help': Fast action saves choking student at Barberton school

Hermann called for the room to be cleared and began to perform abdominal thrusts to dislodge the food. The student regained consciousness.

John Doyle, recreation supervisor in Macedonia

During Macedonia’s SummerFest 5K in 2021, Doyle noticed a man facedown on the trail. Recognizing the runner who had just passed him, Doyle radioed for EMS and began to perform CPR on the man.

Livesaving help: Man who collapsed during 5K run expected to recover fully

Other workers arrived with a defibrillator and chest compression device. The runner regained his pulse and was breathing normally when he was transported to a hospital.

Travis Shrout, a college student from Stow

Shrout, 19, a Hiram College student from Stow, was vacationing in Topsail, North Carolina, during the Fourth of July when he encountered an emergency. While swimming, he noticed a mother and young child in distress in a rip current.

Lifeguard training pays off: Drone footage captures Stow teen saving woman, son from drowning in North Carolina

Using his body board, Shrout reached the mother and gave her the flotation device. He then swam toward the boy, who was struggling to stay above water. Shrout used his Red Cross lifeguard training to calm and rescue the boy , navigating the mother and son out of the rip current and safely to shore.

LaDonya S. Williams, day care provider and professional model in Akron.

Williams was stopped at a traffic light with her father, Donny Williams, an off-duty detective with the Akron Police Department, when they say a vehicle driving wildly at Vernon Odom Boulevard and Raymond Street.

Baby saved: Model recognized for saving life of boy after Akron car crash

A woman jumped out of the car and screamed that her 7-month-old baby was choking. LaDonya Williams, a licensed day care worker, pulled the baby out of the car and performed infant abdominal thrusts as taught by the American Red Cross.

Williams, a professional model, was supposed to be in Chicago on a job but canceled at the last minute. It was a decision that may have saved that baby’s life.

The American Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley serves Summit, Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage, Medina and Columbiana counties. For more information, call 330-535-6131, visit redcross.org or follow @RedCross on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Acts of Courage: American Red Cross of Akron honoring these 7 people for their bravery