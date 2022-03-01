ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls pushing gold above $1,930.00

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian escalating attack on Ukraine spur panic in financial markets. Wall Street resumed its decline government bonds surge amid fly to safety. XAU/USD accelerates its advance and is poised to test the $2,000 threshold. Spot gold met buyers amid a souring market mood and surged to a daily high...

