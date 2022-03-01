Join Mad Hatter, experience boozy tea party in Wonderland

Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party (Tomas Loewy)

Take a trip down the rabbit hole and be transported to the strange and delightful world of Alice in Wonderland.

The Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party recently opened shop at Underground Atlanta. It’s a 90-minute experience that includes colorful cocktails, characters from the famous tale, great hats and a teatime unlike any you’ve had before.

“The Mad Hatter (Gin &) Tea Party is an immersive theater experience designed to pay homage to one of pop culture’s most iconic storybook tales,” Andres Mejias, associate producer of the experience, said. “Once you enter, you’re transported into a completely different world. Part performance, part cocktail experience, everyone will enjoy an unforgettable adventure that will leave you thoroughly entertained.”

More than 30,000 people experienced the tea party in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London before the show arrived in Atlanta.

Inspired by the original novel by Lewis Carroll, the experience includes three cocktails, snacks and guests are encouraged to don one of the Mad Hatter’s whimsical hats.

The experience is in Atlanta through the end of the month. The tea party is offered Mondays-Thursdays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and at multiple times on Saturdays and Sundays. But if you’re interested in going, get your tickets now. The experience is nearly sold-out through the rest of its run in Atlanta.