Kinston, NC

Kinston man is third charged in 2015 unsolved murder

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A third suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in the 2015 murder of a man in Kinston.

Officials with the Kinston Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Marquis Jaquan Bizzell, 28, of Kinston. He’s charged with first-degree murder for his role in the 2015 murder of Timothy Nobles.

On Jan. 14, Marquez Outlaw, 32, was arrested without incident and charged with Nobles’ murder. Nobles was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle on Cox Avenue at Heritage Street on May 31, 2015 at 12:44 p.m., investigators said. At the time, Outlaw was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

On Feb. 22, Michael Fisher, 42, was arrested in Kinston and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

The Kinston Police Department is still investigating the case and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444

T. Paul-Revere
1d ago

Black Americans do not need to be afraid of being murdered by law enforcement, they need to worry about being murdered by their black neighbors.

