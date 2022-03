GEF is a leading producer of industrial packaging products and services with operations in close to 40 countries. If Greif, Inc. (GEF) successfully increases selling prices of its industrial packaging products, shareholders should continue to enjoy FCF growth. Management is quite active in the M&A markets, so I expect substantial operating synergies from previous acquisitions and new transactions. I expect some supply risks and inflation risks. However, free cash flow forecasts merit a higher market price than GEF currently trades at. I am a buyer of shares.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO