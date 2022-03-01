ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Millman comments on Sergiy Stakhovsky joining Ukrainian military reserves

By DZEVAD MESIC
 1 day ago
Australian tennis player John Millman described the Ukrainians as "incredible people" after seeing the news of Sergiy Stakhovsky joining the Ukrainian army to fight the Russian invasion. Over the weekend, former world No. 31 Stakhovsky revealed he's attempting to get back to Ukraine so he could join the Ukrainian...

