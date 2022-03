Deion Sanders’ transition from player to coach has been seamless. In just his second season at Jackson State, he led the program to an 11-2 record. Although he has been awfully successful on the field, “Coach Prime” has dealt with his share of adversity away from the gridiron. This past fall, he unfortunately suffered complications from toe surgery. It has been a lengthy recovery process for the Hall of Famer, but thankfully he’s inching closer to 100 percent.

