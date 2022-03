PLATTEVILLE, WIS. — St. John's basketball had their season come to an end in the first round of the Division III tournament on Friday night, falling to Calvin University 77-71 at UW-Platteville. Freshman Kooper Vaughn scored seven points in a 15-second span in the final minute, and a layup from senior Jake Binley made it a two-point game with 22 seconds remaining. ...

