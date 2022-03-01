Suspect in high-speed chase, standoff hospitalized following arrest

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A suspect taken into custody following a high speed chase that ended in a stand off Thursday morning is recovering in the hospital as police try and learn what may have lead to their reckless driving.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, dispatchers received a call around 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, in reference to a car driving erratically on Central Freeway.

Hughes said the vehicle was a 4-door silver car driven by one male who had just entered Texas from Oklahoma via Interstate 44.

According to authorities, officers were able to locate the vehicle on Central Freeway near the area of the falls. While still on the freeway, the suspect struck another vehicle and continued driving southbound on Central Freeway.

Hughes said the suspect was driving erratically and refusing to pull over, but eventually came to a stop near the Wichita County Jail.

According to police, the driver refused to exit the vehicle and continued to ignore the commands of officers on the scene, leading to a standoff that lasted approximately 10 minutes and required authorities to stop traffic in both directions on U.S. 287.

Hughes said after about 10 minutes had expired, the suspect then exited the vehicle and surrendered peacefully.

Once in custody, medical arrived on the scene and transported the suspect to the hospital.

“We don’t know the reasons for the erratic behavior,” Hughes said. “We don’t know exactly what was going on with this particular individual, however medical did transport him to the hospital, hoping we can get some answers as to what exactly caused the behavior and what was going on to lead to this incident.”

The current condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

