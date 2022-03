It's been a while since I bothered to officially check in with the TLO Premier League. There's been a fair amount of table movement during that break, but sadly for both steady & Childish Firmino they're still in the bottom two positions. Meanwhile, Same Team! appears to be running away with the championship. Having amassed an impressive 24 H2H wins already, it doesn't look like a slip is in the cards. Things are quite tight in the second - fourth spots. The Council of Trent sits second with 18 wins, while only one point has John Barnes' Thighs above pretzalz hodgepodge. Look for jostling behind Same Team! in the remainder of the season.

