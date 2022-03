For one, it's about finally getting over the hump. For the other, it's unchartered territory. Andrew Jackson (29-2) and Ponte Vedra (27-3) will continue their magical, 2022 seasons in the Class 4A and Class 6A State Championship games, respectively. For Jackson, Thursday's state semifinal appearance was their fourth straight; for Ponte Vedra, it was the program's first.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO