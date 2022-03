Notre Dame fans already knew Kevin Austin Jr. was fast. He showed off that speed at the NFL Combine on Thursday with an impressive showing in the 40-yard dash. Austin ran a 4.40 40-yard dash on his first try and ran it in 4.37 seconds during his second try at the combine on Thursday. It was quite a showing from the former Fighting Irish wide receiver, who emerged as one of the team’s top targets in 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO