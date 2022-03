JACKSON — Shepherd and Cheboygan made it to the Division 3 state finals in girls bowling, with the Bluejays winning, 1041-987. Kendra Walch led the Bluejays with a 187, while Jenna Knaffle had a 210 for Cheboygan. Full results can be found on the MHSAA website. Traverse City Christian...

SHEPHERD, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO