Shannen Doherty Through the Years: Her Career Highs, Health Struggles

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShannen Doherty made a name for herself in film and television, becoming a household name in the ‘90s. Her career took her from navigating one of TV’s most memorable love triangles to casting spells to reviving some of her beloved roles decades later. The actress was born...

blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
Radar Online.com

Fans Believe Wendy Williams' Newly-Posted Instagram Video May Actually Be From One Year Ago

Fans aren't buying that Wendy Williams' recently-posted video is new — in fact, some believe the talk show host's clip was recorded more than one year ago. According to eagle-eyed fans, who listened closely to Wendy’s video Wednesday, there are a number of comments the 57-year-old The Wendy Williams Show host makes that don’t exactly add up. For one, her age.
Tennessee State
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
iheart.com

Here's How Wendy Williams Feels About Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show

Wendy Williams has given her stamp of approval on Sherri Shepherd taking over as a "permanent guest host" of Williams' daytime talk show. TMZ first reported that Shepherd was being considered as the stand-in while Williams, 57, continues on her health-related hiatus. Now, a source has revealed that Williams is ok with the move.
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
Tori Spelling
Ashley Hamilton
Rick Salomon
Shannen Doherty
Luke Perry
Kurt Iswarienko
Life and Style Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Aubree’s Dad Adam Lind Is Doing ‘Pretty Good’ in Rare Update

All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind. “I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”
Miami Herald

Amanda Bynes Files to Terminate Her Nearly 9-Year Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes filed a petition to terminate her nearly 9-year conservatorship, and a review hearing has been scheduled for March 22, according to her case information viewed by Life & Style. Bynes, 35, submitted new documents at the Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday, February 23, hoping to put an...
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley is Rumored to Have a New Boo After ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ Drama

It got really ugly between Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about Porsha Williams’ engagement. It has been controversial because Simon Guobadia was married to a guest of the show, Falynn Guobadia. A lot of accusations have been made. However, Porsha denied getting with Simon while he was with Falynn. Simon also said that Porsha contacted him via a direct message on Instagram after their split. And when it comes to loyalty, Porsha denied ever being friends with Falynn. So while the optics aren’t good, Porsha denied violating the girl code. She also hoped “Porsha’s Family Matters” would answer any questions supporters and critics may have.
BET

Sherri Shepherd Responds to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Being Canceled

The rumor mill was churning over the weekend about the status of The Wendy Williams Show, which has been running on TV since 2008. According to Lionsgate’s distributing company Debmar-Mercury, the celebrity gossip and talk show will be canceled to make way for Sherri, a new program that will be hosted by actress, comedian, and TV personality Sherri Shepherd.
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
Kansas City Star

Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweetest Moments With Daughter Casie Over the Years

Father-daughter duo! Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Richard Colson Baker) has an unbreakable bond with his daughter, Casie. The “Bloody Valentine” rapper shares Casie with his ex Emma Cannon. The pair welcomed Casie in July 2008, when MGK was only 18 years old. Despite becoming a parent at a young age, the musician has always put his daughter first.
