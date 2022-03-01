ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies days after Queens sidewalk robbery

By Aliza Chasan
RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A man died days after a robber shoved him to the ground in Queens.

The robber pushed Jose Luis Figueroa, 38, near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street on Feb. 14, police said. Figueroa lost consciousness when his head hit the ground.

With Figueroa knocked out, the robber rifled through his pockets and made off with some of the victim’s belongings, police said. The robber fled on foot.

Figueroa was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Feb. 19. His death was classified as a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Police asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s believed to be in his 30s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

