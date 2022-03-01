ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Let us name MI5 agent to protect women, BBC asks High Court

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA BBC programme wants to name an MI5 agent because he represents a danger to other women and must be publicly identified to prevent future harm, the High Court has heard. The BBC has gone to court to try and stop an injunction against a report that would identify an MI5...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Spy case to be heard in public after attempt to gag BBC fails

A legal battle over a BBC spy story will not be heard in secret after the Government lost a high court challenge. Mr Justice Chamberlain rejected an attempt by Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, to exclude the public from a hearing into her efforts to prevent the BBC from broadcasting the story.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Government seeks an injunction to BLOCK the BBC from broadcasting spy story which would identify 'dangerous extremist and misogynist' MI5 agent

The Government is trying to block the BBC from airing a programme which would identify a 'dangerous extremist and misogynist' who is allegedly an MI5 agent. Attorney General Suella Braverman is seeking an injunction to stop the broadcast, which would name a man who has allegedly abused two women and is a covert human intelligence source.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Court bid to prevent BBC airing MI5 agent probe

The government wants to stop a BBC programme that alleges an MI5 agent is a dangerous extremist and misogynist, who abused two former female partners. A High Court judgment published on Thursday revealed details of the previously-secret legal battle over whether the story can proceed. Mr Justice Chamberlain said parts...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suella Braverman
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Mi5#Uk#The High Court
The Independent

Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

Vladimir Putin believes the Russian people can easily “suffer” from economic sanctions imposed by the west over the invasion of Ukraine, said the UK’s defence secretary.Ben Wallace said the Russian president “doesn’t really care” about the impact of sanctions, suggesting there was a false sense of “pride” in the Kremlin at what the Russian people can withstand.The cabinet minister claimed Putin was in for a “shock” since the measures imposed on the Russian banking system had caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.Asked on Sky News if Putin cares about sanctions, Mr Wallace said: “You’re point about does he...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
BBC

Prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster

A prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years. Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster. The items were given to inmate James Millington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy