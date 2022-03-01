One of the greatest MMA heavyweights of all time has been booked into jail on an attempted murder charge

UFC fighter Cain Velasquez's mugshot. Photo by San Jose Police Media Relations

Cain Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, on an attempted murder charge.

Police said Velasquez is the suspect in a shooting that injured one male.

Police are investigating. Velasquez's rep didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

The San Jose Police Department has arrested former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez on a charge of attempted murder.

According to the police , officers responded to a shooting on Monday in which an adult male suffered "non-life-threatening injuries."

On Tuesday, the department announced that Velasquez was the suspect arrested in connection with the incident. Police booked him into Santa Clara County jail.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," the police department tweeted.

As a two-time UFC champ, 39-year-old Velasquez is one of the most accomplished MMA heavyweights in history.

He won the championship for the first time in 2010 when he knocked Brock Lesnar out with punches in the first round, before losing the belt to Junior dos Santos in the very next match.

He reclaimed the title in a 2012 rematch and beat dos Antos again in the trilogy bout one year later. Velasquez has not fought since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019.

Velasquez is being held without bail and has a court date scheduled for Wednesday, according to ESPN .

A representative for Velasquez did not immediately respond to Insider for a comment regarding this story.