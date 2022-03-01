ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Traditional school doesn't suit everyone. Australia needs more flexible options

By Chris Krogh, Lecturer, University of Newcastle, Rebecca English, Senior Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology, Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University, Giuliana Liberto, PhD candidate, Western Sydney University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igZ5t_0eSbXLda00
Shutterstock

Schools were thrown into a spin by the COVID-19 pandemic. When children were sent home to learn remotely, teaching methods remained largely the same. Many children, parents and teachers were frustrated by the difficulties they faced when schools tried to transplant face-to-face classroom learning into homes.

Over time, a number of teachers and parents adapted their approach by reducing contact hours and the reliance on lecture-style instruction. Many moved to games and small-group discussion instead. For some students this worked well.

Schools in all states have now reopened and students are required to return to a pre-COVID status quo. But, many cannot or will not, and others feel they are being forced into arrangements they don’t like.

Read more: Homeschooling boomed last year. But these 4 charts show it was on the rise before COVID

The pandemic has changed some parents’ and children’s expectations and experiences of schooling. For instance, many parents saw benefits for their child working at their own pace and being more active .

Research suggests many parents would keep their children in schools if the system was more flexible – even if it allowed the option of attending school part time while learning remotely the rest of the time.

From changed expectations to different choices

While most children in Australia returned to school, a large and growing proportion of families have opted for some kind of at-home learning .

In December 2021, the ACT held an inquiry into the pandemic’s impact on the community. Many parents sent in submissions requesting the state to continue to allow remote learning for those who elected to do so. One of the recommendations on the pandemic’s impact on schools was for the ACT government to

consider the benefits of remote learning for some children and […] whether to introduce this as an ongoing arrangement for those who are better suited to remote learning.

Across the country, home education numbers have increased dramatically. While the exact figures are yet to be released by all state and territory authorities, in NSW, there’s been a reported 28% increase in registrations (from 7032 to 8981) in just ten months . This has been accompanied by a blow-out in the wait-time to be registered , which has more than doubled for some families.

Vivienne Fox (administrator of an online home school registration support page) told us the NSW registration process:

has blown out to at least 16 weeks from submitting the application to receiving the certificate, which is when they say that you’re recognised as registered […] that’s more than one term.

Additionally, private distance education schools have seen a substantial jump in enrolments.

Dr Terry Harding , the manager of Australian Christian College , one of the country’s largest providers of non-government distance education services, told us:

We have four schools in four states. All are experiencing higher than normal enrolments. One has closed new enrolments for term 1 because of the massive influx of new students.

Rise of illegal pop-up schools

Another, more worrying, change has been the emergence of education services that fall into a legal grey area. Teachers who have been forced out of the school system (often for reasons related to COVID vaccination or the disease itself) are moving into the home education sector.

Facebook groups have been set up to connect families with teachers. Some offer tutoring or classes that parents attend with their children. Others have created pop-up schools where parents can drop children to classes and which provide progress reports.

These pop-up schools are not legally or validly operating and are not a non-government school.

To be classed as a non-government school in Australia, schools must be registered by statutory authorities in their state or territory. In Queensland, for example, it’s NSSAB , the Non-State Schools Accreditation Board.

Read more: Thinking of switching to homeschooling permanently after lockdown? Here are 5 things to consider

In all states and territories, these authorities are made up of various representatives of the main non-state school authorities (such as the Catholic Education Commission and independent schools associations). They are convened by education departments to register non-state schools and ensure they are validly operating, including that they are not offering a school service to home educators .

However, these pop-up schools are specifically targeting the home education community and offering a service to them. This is illegal. A spokesperson of the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) told us:

It is an offence for a person to conduct, knowingly permit or assist in the conduct of an unregistered school, for the education of school aged children […] Where NESA has information raising concerns that an illegal school may be operating, NESA will conduct an investigation.

What does this mean going forward?

Schools are now a tricky position. They are trying to balance the needs of fearful parents with the needs of those who think mandates, especially banning parents from school grounds if they are un-vaccinated, have gone too far. They are also dealing with parents’ concerns about children bringing the virus home to vulnerable family members.

Some factors pushing families to homeschool and distance education are already well recognised. These include a child having a diagnosis such as autism spectrum disorder , bullying and the family feeling schools are not catering to their children’s needs. We have known for a long time homeschooling is not the first choice for all families.

For many it is a last ditch attempt to meet their children’s learning and well-being needs .

Read more: Don't want to send the kids back to school? Why not try unschooling at home?

Schools may have to adapt to a changed mode to meet parent and students’ needs. Flexible delivery, including opening up the distance education schools for broader enrolments, would support those who benefit from being home some of the time and help those who are concerned about risks associated with school attendance.

More options for distance education would minimise the problem of pop-up schools. And it would leave home education for those who want it, not for those who feel they have no other option .

Rebecca English is a member of the Home Education Association.

Chris Krogh is affiliated with Home Education Australia - a national, not-for-profit, membership-based association supporting home educators.

Giuliana Liberto is a member of the Home Education Association, Inc.

Karleen Gribble is a member of the Home Education Association.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Higher salaries might attract teachers but pay isn't one of the top 10 reasons for leaving

Money might at first attract us to a profession, but does it keep us in it? The report of the Quality Initial Teacher Education Review, released in recent days, found teachers in Australia reach the top pay scale after about ten years. This is well below the average for advanced economies. A survey for the review suggested more high-achieving graduates would enter teaching if the top salary increased by $30,000. But is salary enough to motivate people to stick with a long-term career in teaching? Read more: ...
EDUCATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

No more extra credit? Schools rethink approaches to grades

To curb an alarming rise in failing students at the height of the pandemic, school districts around the U.S. showed leniency in accepting late work and assigning grades. As the coronavirus crisis subsides, some are sticking with it or adopting similar approaches — not because of the pandemic, but often because of what it revealed about how students are penalized for hardships like a lack of support at home, work obligations or poor internet access.
EDUCATION
KITV.com

DOE shares plan for K-12 virtual school, some say they need more details

During a virtual meeting Thursday, Dept. of Education heads presented their plan for a K-12 virtual school to the Board of Education. DOE Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi predicted the proposal, which includes constructing educational facilities, would cost about $5.4 million. "I am a parent and I like a lot of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Catholic Education#Home School#Independent Schools#Shutterstock Schools#Covid#Act
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationAU

New IPCC report shows Australia is at real risk from climate change, with impacts worsening, future risks high, and wide-ranging adaptation needed

Climatic trends, extreme conditions and sea level rise are already hitting many of Australia’s ecosystems, industries and cities hard. As climate change intensifies, we are now seeing cascading and compounding impacts and risks, including where extreme events coincide. These are placing even greater pressure on our ability to respond. While the work of adaptation has begun, we have found the progress is uneven and insufficient, given the risks we face. These findings are from our work as co-authors of the new Australia and New Zealand chapter in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 6th Assessment Report on Impacts, Vulnerability and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How women could be the answer to Australia's international education crisis

The future of Australia’s international education sector is on the drawing board. In the midst of Australia’s COVID-19 surge, the federal government released the Australian Strategy for International Education 2021-2030. It paints a future for the sector built around increased diversification and a focus on student support and well-being. Looking at Australia’s international education sector through a gendered lens reveals the importance of female students in any recovery strategy. In particular, we need to understand the factors that either attract or dissuade female students from studying abroad. This can help those working in international education to better understand what services...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Torn between worlds, Ukrainian Australians are feeling the mental health impacts of war. Here's how to help

Australians of Ukrainian heritage are bearing witness to heartbreaking scenes and ongoing uncertainty about the safety of family and loved ones. European agencies are warning of an impending humanitarian crisis. Although communications can be unreliable, technology makes it possible for us to see and hear war in real time. Ukrainian Australians are experiencing a powerful emotional pull to the Ukraine with friends, family and history there. Previous research into the impact of global catastrophic events on the diaspora – scattered communities with shared cultural links – tells us much about the push-pull impact on local people of global events. Diaspora...
MENTAL HEALTH
Parents Magazine

Reddit Thread Shows Keeping Kids Busy Doesn't Need To Be Complicated

Some parents have mastered the art of playroom minimalism, while others can't leave the store without picking up a little something for their tiny humans. It's natural—we want to see our children smile and keep them happy and engaged. Of course, then there's the whole buyer's remorse thing that...
KIDS
TheConversationAU

Still 'Waiting for Gonski' – a great book about the sorry tale of school funding

You may think “not another article on school funding”. But this important story has to be told and the book, Waiting For Gonski: how Australia failed its schools, should be read by every parent, economist and Australian committed to “the fair go”. The title is apt and who would have thought a book on school funding would be a riveting read? Authors Tom Greenwell and Chris Bonnor have all the angles covered. What went wrong? The much-lauded Gonski reforms, recommended ten years ago, have not been effectively enacted. The book provides a clear account of how it all went wrong in “the Gonski...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Lingering pandemic highlights need for flexible work spaces

Just as businesses have evolved and adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees too have made adjustments to make their workspace work for them. As employers and business owners continue to navigate the pandemic, shared workspace environments and flexible workspaces have gained in popularity. Hybrid working situations have emerged and continue to evolve as employers, workers and families determine what works best for them.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Kenyan schools adopt environmental education

More than 170 schools bordering major water towers in Kenya have adopted a tailored syllabus that integrates conservation in the usual curriculum. The move is meant to conserve the water towers.The schools bordering Mau Eburu, South West Mau forest, Aberdares and Mt Kenya forests incorporate the pioneering syllabus that covers soil conservation, water, pollution, tourism, and environment in addition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).“When CBC came in place, we had already designed the curriculum and it was being piloted in schools. The conservation curriculum had exactly what was in some subjects under CBC,” said Alfred Orina, Chair of the Teachers’...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Music can help lift our kids out of the literacy rut, but schools in some states are still missing out

The 2005 National Review of School Music Education found many Australian students missed out on music education, with massive disparities between states. In 2020, our research for the Tony Foundation found the same issues, despite the fact that the Australian Curriculum for Music should guarantee some level of consistency. We now have evidence that we should be concerned about music education not just for the sake of music itself, but also because of its impacts on language learning and literacy. Research about how participating in music affects the brain – a field known as neuromusical research – has taught us a...
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Limitless power arriving too late: why fusion won't help us decarbonise

I first heard the standard joke about fusion as an undergraduate physics student in the 1960s: Fusion power is fifty years away – and probably always will be. More than fifty years later, we still don’t have fusion. That’s because of the huge experimental challenges in recreating a miniature sun on earth. Still, real progress is being made. This month, UK fusion researchers managed to double previous records of producing energy. Last year, American scientists came close to ignition, the tantalising moment where fusion puts more energy out than it needs to start the reaction. And small, fast-moving fusion startups...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The newborn delivery room of tomorrow: emerging and future technologies

Advances in neonatal care have resulted in improved outcomes for high-risk newborns with technologies playing a significant part although many were developed for the neonatal intensive care unit. The care provided in the delivery room (DR) during the first few minutes of life can impact short- and long-term neonatal outcomes. Increasingly, technologies have a critical role to play in the DR particularly with monitoring and information provision. However, the DR is a unique environment and has major challenges around the period of foetal to neonatal transition that need to be overcome when developing new technologies. This review focuses on current DR technologies as well as those just emerging and further over the horizon. We identify what key opinion leaders in DR care think of current technologies, what the important DR measures are to them, and which technologies might be useful in the future. We link these with key technologies including respiratory function monitors, electoral impedance tomography, videolaryngoscopy, augmented reality, video recording, eye tracking, artificial intelligence, and contactless monitoring. Encouraging funders and industry to address the unique technological challenges of newborn care in the DR will allow the continued improvement of outcomes of high-risk infants from the moment of birth.
HEALTH SERVICES
HackerNoon

Early & Static Testing: Life-Changing Benefits for Your Application

The biggest success of a software development team is the positive feedback from end-users who managed to solve some of their problems with your application. The fewer bugs users spot in the application, the higher is the trust for the company released it. And if the product functions as planned, that is the real success of the team and the whole company that worked it it it did. The earlier we start testing the product and its development processes, the more polished it appears in front of the end users.
SOFTWARE
TheConversationAU

Australia could get to net zero emissions much quicker than 2050 – if our politics was a force for change. Here's how

Let’s imagine Australia was able to use politics to work on the single largest threat facing us: climate change. Our current goal is net zero by 2050. But we could do it much faster. Our modelling shows we could get there by 2035. That’s just 13 years away. Just think of last week’s audacious bid by tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes to take over our largest emitting company, AGL, and rapidly retire its fossil fuel assets. You might look at the latest climate news and think it’s too late. This is simply not true. There’s a better future just ahead, if we...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy