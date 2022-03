Trudy’s is now on my shortlist of places I must visit. Near the top of my bucket list. Only in Your State is a national publication. The writers travel the highways and byways of Middle America in search of good food, local traditions, and a welcoming culture. Somehow, the magazine made it to Idaho City. I once took a visiting friend to see the town. He worked as a prosecutor back east. He was very amused by the office housing the prosecutor in Boise County. He went home and told friends it was like looking at America a century ago.

IDAHO CITY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO