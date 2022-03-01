ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumors with massive diamond ring

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Sw8t_0eSbWc3W00
Sydney Sweeney was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. STFN

Cassie Howard may have found love after all.

Sydney Sweeney and her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino sparked engagement rumors after the “Euphoria” star was spotted sporting a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The HBO star’s sparkler was on full display as she was photographed chatting with a friend out in Encino, Calif., on Monday.

Sweeney appeared to be in good spirits and at one point was seen smiling as she enjoyed the sunny day.

While the massive rock was anything but casual, Sweeney was dressed low-key in a pink zip-up hoodie, black leggings and Ugg boots. She wore sunglasses and looked fresh-faced sans makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzGZ8_0eSbWc3W00
Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been linked as a couple since 2018.

The famously blond actress was also debuting a new red hairstyle during her outing.

Sweeney, 24, has been dating Davino, 37, since 2018, according to Elle magazine. She has notoriously kept their relationship private, though they have been spotted showing PDA several times over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iN678_0eSbWc3W00
Sweeney rocked red hair as she stepped out with the massive ring.

In 2019, the duo was seen celebrating Davino’s birthday at Tao Chicago and the following year they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway together in Hawaii. Last month, the couple looked giddy as they hit a flea market while holding hands in West Hollywood, Just Jared reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmLOF_0eSbWc3W00
She was dressed casually in leggings and a sweatshirt and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup.

Davino is a Chicago-based restaurateur and his family owns the popular Italian eatery, Pompei.

Sweeney’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

