R.I. home price index increases 15.3% Y/Y in January

By PBN Staff
Providence Business News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 15.3% year over year in January, slower than the national growth rate of 19.1%, CoreLogic Inc. said on Tuesday. Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate was the second-highest in New England, trailing Vermont at 18.9%. Arizona had the largest...

