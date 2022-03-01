Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian to be part of her legal team

Kalling Kim K.

Jen Shah revealed that her previous proposal still stands about having Kim Kardashian join her legal team prior to her upcoming wire fraud and money laundering trial.

“Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet. People thought I was joking around when I was like, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ I was dead ass 100 serious,” Shah said on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show.”

The “RHOSLC” star, 48, said she has “mad respect” for Kardashian’s legal pursuits over the recent years — which include recently passing California’s “baby bar” after three failed attempts, helping free Alice Johnson, and advocating for criminal justice and prison reform.

Kardashian passed the “baby bar” after three failed attempts in December.

“She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes,” Shah continued. “They’re innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to, you know, go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released.”

Shah was arrested in March 2021 for allegedly ripping off hundreds of people, primarily the elderly, through a telemarketing scam. She was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She pleaded not guilty, and her trial begins March 22 in New York City.

Shah has continued to insist that she is innocent.

“I was dead serious, because at this point I’m feeling like I’m wrongly accused of something,” Shah said. “I don’t know what the hell is going on — listen, do I need Kim Kardashian on my team? Because that bitch gets s–t handled.”

Shah, who has maintained her innocence, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

“I don’t take this lightly,” Shah added. “It’s my life and more importantly, it’s my family’s life. I care about them more than anything. I don’t want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight and I have to have faith in the justice system.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion continues March 6 and March 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.