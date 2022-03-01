ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1 Bedroom Condo in DTC

corporatehousingbyowner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Bedroom/1 Bath 5th floor condo at Dry Creek Crossing Condominiums. Features fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large balcony,...

www.corporatehousingbyowner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Silver Spring, Md., lists for $239,900

Matching your budget with your wish list typically requires a compromise over something. Buyers with a top price of $400,000 may need to choose between prioritizing the location, the floor plan or the curb appeal of a property, especially if they want to buy in an urban location with access to Metro services. One option is to choose a condo with Metro access in a less-well-known community.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Culpeper Star Exponent

3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $475,000

Peaceful and private one level, four sided brick rambler on over 2.6 acres! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with updates and natural light throughout! Hardwood flooring carries you through the entire home. The large family room features a warm wood burning fireplace and two sets of sliding glass doors leading to the serene backyard surrounded by trees! The stone patio with a large pergola makes the backyard a wonderful extension of the living area as it is fully fenced, offers a play area for kids, a firepit area as well as your own garden! The spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops, white cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances to include a brand new stove, refrigerator and hood vent! The formal dining room extends off the kitchen and also flows into a separate living area that could be used as a study/office or living room. Large primary bedroom with ensuite bath as well as two additional bedrooms with hallway access to the secondary full bathroom. Great location close to Rt29, commuter lot, Old Town Warrenton, shops, dining, grocery and more! New HVVAC, hot water heater, well pump and water softener. Distribution box and two headers replaced in 2018. County has a trail easement behind the property.
WARRENTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtc#Fitness#Condo#Business Center#Spa#Housing List
The Kitchn

6 Types of Flooring That Are on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents

Interior design styles come and go, and flooring is no exception to that rule — just think of your grandparents’ shag carpeting. Still, with so many different styles of flooring on the market these days, if you’re looking to update your floors before putting your home on the market, it can be confusing to know what buyers want to see. I polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren’t loving right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Washington Post

How to create storage in small spaces

Decorating and organizing a smaller room, apartment or house can be a challenge. It’s tough enough to balance practicality and style in a larger place, but in a space with a small footprint, cozy can quickly turn into clutter and chaos. With some smart tricks and creativity, though, you can create plenty of storage, even in the tiniest of homes. Here are some suggestions from designers and organizers to help you make the most of every inch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 5 Most Requested Bedroom Upgrades Right Now, According to the Pros

At first glance, bedrooms look easy enough to outfit. A bed is a requirement, of course, as is somewhere to store clothes and the many things you say you’ll get to but never do. When it comes to the details, those appear to be straightforward, too. Nightstands and lamps are a must, as are curtains, and a trusty alarm clock. Maybe a plant or two would be nice, as well as a side chair if you’re feeling fancy. After all that, a bedroom is pretty much complete, right? Well, not necessarily.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Should I Buy a House Now? (2022)

Buying a house seemingly never happens the same way twice. In a buyer's market, you may have lots of choices but there's always the fear you're taking on someone else's problem and you never quite know if you should push your budget higher. Yes, you have lots of choices, but once you own a house during a buyer's market, you have a possession that someone else struggled to sell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Atlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $539,000

Popular Culdesac location just steps to the bike path! Beautiful exterior with off street parking for 3+ cars & impressive entry. Desiriable open floor plan with stunning 2 story family room with gas burning stone front fireplace. 1st floor 5ft bedroom / office / playroom with full bathroom is conducive for a full inlaw apartment. Kitchen boasts center island, granite counters, large walk in pantry, and tons of natural light. Large living room and dining room combo are open to the kitchen yet separated enough from the family room. 2nd floor boasts fantastic master suite with enormous ensuite master bath, 2 sinks, private potty, soaking tub doorless walk in shower and walk in closet. One bedroom has its own private bathroom and the other two bedrooms are connected with a jack and Jill bathroom which has a private toilet and shower. All rooms are large & bright! 2nd floor laundry area is so convenient! Enormous partially finished basement with excellent natural light from oversized windows and enormous storage area that could easily be an additional room / office ect. Sliders lead to the large deck in back yard, covered awning (removed in the winter) and yard with space for a swings/trampoline. Two car garage with high ceilings and remote door opener.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Free Lance-Star

5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $662,175

The Hayden by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,511 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car sideload garage. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The Chefs kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The kitchen overlooks the family room with an eat in dining area. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The 2nd level features the owners suite with a luxurious owners bath, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry room, and a spacious loft. Finally, there is a huge finished recreation room for your family to spend time in and additional room to expand! This home is situated on 3 gorgeous wooded acres in a private enclave with no through streets. Some homes have views for miles. Compare our finishes that include quartz, granite, 42 cabinets, tile, luxury vinyl plank, 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, stainless steel appliances to the competition. We are located approximately 45 miles south of Washington DC, 15 miles north of Fredericksburg and 70 miles north of Richmond. runs. Beautiful woodlands surround our homes and give the community the feel of a delightful country setting.Aquia Overlook is close to the VRE, DMV, Stafford Regional Airport, Hope Spring Marina, Augustine Golf, Aquia Harbor Golf Club and Marina, Lake Anna State Park, Potomac Point Winery and a multitude of other outdoor recreation and parks. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, and SkyBell video doorbell. Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.
STAFFORD, VA
Pantagraph

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $875,000

One Owner O'Neal Built Home in Royal Links on the Water. This home rests on the Largest lake lot in Royal Links. Royal Links is comprised of Custom Built homes and this is truly one of them. As you pull up to 2802 Luke you'll know right away this is the home for your family. From its attractive brick and stone exterior to the professional landscaping, you'll be wanting to see more. Double door entry welcomes you into the open foyer and adjoining Spacious 2 story great room. Great Room features fireplace, bookshelves and Brazilian Cherry floors which gives this home the warmth your looking for in your new home. Spacious windows overlook the lake from the Great room as well. Front Office/Den has its own fireplace makes work duties one you'll enjoy. Formal Dining Room for entertaining family & friends. Custom trim work, crown moldings, accents throughout makes this home special. Gourmet Kitchen with all the extras. Gorgeous cabinets, granite counter tops, attractive tile work make this kitchen one to enjoy. Built in corner table makes the kitchen the place to catch up on the day. Screened porch with its own Fireplace for relaxing after a long day. Glass of wine anyone. Spacious Master Suite 22 X 18 with 10 foot ceilings, beautiful bath with split sinks, whirlpool tub and walk in shower. California closet makes for lots of opportunity. The upper level staircase welcomes you with its ironwork and overlook. Three spacious bedrooms up and 2 full baths. One a Jack & Jill. Lower level features Wet Bar, Theatre Room, Workout Room, and Game area walkout that adjoins onto patio overlooking lake. Guest or 5th Bedroom down has double closet and full bath. Lots of storage in a 24 x18 storage area with shelving already built. Spacious 3 car garage, Central Vac, passive Radon system, Sprinkler system, Audio System, Security system, Dual zoned furnaces. Great location, Unit 5 Schools. Enjoy your tour.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Free Lance-Star

7 Bedroom Home in Catlett - $2,950,000

Remarkable Country Estate on approximately 173 Acres includes two parcels (Tax Map 7848-34-7152 & Tax Map 7848-34-3520) Main home features over 17,000 finished sqft. on three levels with seven bedrooms & eight full baths. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded appliances including Viking commercial cooktop & matching hood. Ample countertop space, two dual ovens & three refrigerators with walk-in pantry. Two-story family room with balcony & stone fireplace. Formal living room, dining room & main level ballroom perfect for entertaining! Dual master bedroom on main & upper levels. Additional bedrooms all complete with full baths and walk-in closets. Fully finished basement w/ second kitchen & elevator to all three levels. Diesel powered full home generator housed in separate building just beyond the 4-car attached garage adjacent in the fully stocked pond. This farm property hosts multiple additional buildings including three-bedroom one bath manor house current leased. Eleven functioning silos, two large metal buildings on poured slab, cattle & pole barn & 14 stall horse barn. Manor house, Silos & lease agreements in-place on the farmland provides over $50,000 in annual income without having to lift a finger! The possibilities are endless to expand the farming operation & host events! See attached plat & 3D virtual tour, by appointment only.
CATLETT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy