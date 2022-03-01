3 Popular TV Shows You May Not Know Were Set In Texas

(Photos courtesy of Google Street View) Texas is absolutely amazing. Doesn't matter what part of the state you're in. Whether you're in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin--or somewhere smaller like Corpus Christi, Tyler, College Station, or our area here in Midland Odessa... Each area is beautiful and has different things to offer. Some guys are fishermen and love to go to the San Angelo area from here. Some people love the beach so they hit the Texas East Coast. Some people enjoy museums and would love to be in our area exploring the George Bush childhood home or the Petroleum Museum... Some people are sports fanatics and would love to see an Astros game in Houston, a Rangers or Cowboys game in Arlington, or even a Texans game in Houston--along with dozens of minor league teams in various cities all across this great state.

