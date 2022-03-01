ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

World Perfumery Congress 2022 Early Bird Rates Ending

By Jenna Rimensnyder
perfumerflavorist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly-bird rates for the World Perfumery Congress end this month. You don’t want to miss your chance at reconnecting with fragrances top minds in Miami, Florida, this summer. Attendees can customize their packages ranging from one, two, or all three days of the congress scheduled for June 29-July 1. Visit worldperfumerycongress.com...

www.perfumerflavorist.com

Comments / 0

 

