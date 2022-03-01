ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Danny Welbeck FIFA 22: How to Complete the Silver Stars SBC

Danny Welbeck FIFA 22 Silver Stars SBC went live March 1 as EA Sports continues to release special Silver items for this pseudo-promotion. EA Sports has historically released special Silver cards for events like Team of the Week and more. After Road to the Final concluded, EA Sports...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

When is FIFA 22 FUT Birthday?

FUT Birthday is a yearly promo in EA Sports' FIFA where EA celebrates the anniversary of the game mode, and gives unique player items with special upgrades, from position changes to stat boosts and skill move/weak foot upgrades. This year, FIFA 22 will be celebrating 13 years of FUT, so...
FIFA
DBLTAP

FIFA License Has Been an 'Impediment' to Video Game Growth, Says EA CEO

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson told his staff in a November 2021 internal company meeting that the three-decade-long exclusivity partnership with FIFA has been an "impediment" to the growth of its soccer video games, according to a report by VideoGamesChronicle. With next year's FIFA 23 title shaping up to be...
FIFA
DBLTAP

Cloud9 Drop LS in Week 3 of the 2022 LCS Spring Split

The latest entry in what has been a wild year for the League Championship Series (LCS) thus far, North American powerhouse Cloud9 relieved Nick "LS" De Cesare of his head coaching duties and released him from the organization hours before their first match of Week 3. Cloud9, who stood 3-1...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Season 12 Ahri Build: What Items to Use

Gamers are looking for the best items to use in League of Legends Season 12 for Ahri's build. Ahri is a Nine-Tailed Fox champion that was released in 2011. After her rework this season, her popularity continues to soar as she became a high-mobility mage. This guide should help anyone...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.5

Gamers are looking to find out the five best top laners in League of Legends Patch 12.5. Top laners are known for being high damage or tanky champions that make use of the long lane to run down the enemy champions. They are typically attack damage and/or true damage dealers that need to have high survivability, high damage, or engages. Having a powerful top laner is important for the team as they can easily lead allied champions to victory.
VIDEO GAMES
theScore

Report: Barcelona closing in on Chelsea's Christensen, Milan's Kessie

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers in the summer, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. The players' respective contracts expire in June, and Barcelona reportedly expect them to join before next season, barring "any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
