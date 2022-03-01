Texas Rep Chip Roy among Republicans to vote against anti-lynching bill

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was one of three to vote against a bill that makes lynching a federal hate crime. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Texas Rep. Chip Roy was among three congressmen who voted against an anti-lynching Monday, February 28, because it only served the "woke agenda." Roy, along with House representatives Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voted against HR 55, also known as the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act, MSN reports .

All three are GOP congressman. The bill still passed by 422 votes to three.

The bill amends Section 249 of Title 18 of the United States Code and makes lynching a federal hate crime. It also raises the punishment for anyone found guilty to up to 30 years in prison. That punishment also applies to kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, killing, and attempts to commit said crimes.

Roy released a statement Tuesday, March 1, saying that he voted against the bill because it doesn't make lynching a federal crime. He says the bill also raises the punishment for acts that are already crimes.

"It simply raises the punishment for things that are already federal crimes, including those that are unrelated to lynching — such as gender identity — in an effort to advance a woke agenda under the guise of correcting racial injustice," Roy says in the statement.

It's unclear what Roy is referring to when he says "gender identity." While Section 249 of Title 18 does say that offenses committed because of gender identity constitute a hate crime, HR 55 makes no specific mention of gender identity.

MySA reached out to Roy's office for clarification.

Massie somewhat echoed Roy's sentiment, saying on Twitter that Congress names few offenses as federal crimes, while the rest are left up to the state. Lynching is illegal in Texas, as well as all states in the U.S. He also says that increasing the penalty for "hate" endangers freedom of speech.

Emmett Till was lynched and murdered by two white men in Mississippi in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman, according to an entry on Till from the Library of Congress . They were later acquitted by an all-white jury. A photo of Till's brutalized body was published on the cover of JET magazine.

HR 55 was introduced by Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush. In a statement, Rush remembers his mother putting that issue of JET on their living room table and saying, "This is why I brought my boys out of Albany, Georgia."

Lynching in Texas , a project led by Sam Houston State University, has over 700 Texas lynching records on file.

