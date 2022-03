You may not think of Cornish pasties as a romantic food, but they will always remind me of the time my husband, Andrew, sort of proposed. We were traveling in England, having dated for just a few months. It was evening and we were getting ready for bed. I remember folding a shirt to pack in my suitcase when Andrew, taking a break from his book, gazed in my direction for a few minutes and said, “I think I’d like to marry you one day.”

