ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge denies motion in entrapment hearing, case now heads to trial

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3In3_0eSbTjCO00

Judge Thomas Wilson denied the motion in the hearing where three men involved with the extremist group – Wolverine Watchmen – claimed the FBI entrapped them in its investigation.

After listening to several factors in relation to how entrapment works, Judge Wilson said FBI informant "Dan" did not increase criminal culpability referencing his interactions with the three defendants and their alleged role in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Wilson said there were also several instances where "Dan" de-escalated situations.

"Dan contacted the FBI after he became concerned about law enforcement safety and the politicians," Wilson said. "The Wolverine Watchmen did not appear on FBI radar until his contact with them there. I could not possibly find there was any targeting."

Wilson ruled that Joseph Morrison initiated a relationship with Adam Fox, the alleged ringleader for the plot to attack the state capitol, kill law enforcement and kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Wilson also said in the ruling there was control over Dan by the FBI. Dan did not originally want to be an FBI informant but changed his mind and has appeared to follow their directives.

Pre-trial court proceedings in this trial are expected to begin in August.

On Monday attorneys for Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico examined “Dan” saying his actions while in the Wolverine Watchmen group led to an escalation of plans that led to the plot to try and kidnap Governor Whitmer.

"I think they took advantage of these guys who weren't educated, didn't have money and were upset with the government," Attorney Nicholas Somberg who is representing Joseph Morrison said during Monday's hearing.

Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said the accused knew exactly what they were doing during Monday's hearing.

"These aren't just guys that are doomsday preppers being arm twisted by 'Dan' into targeting law enforcement and politicians," she said.

The three men are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, felony gang membership and felony firearms.

Happening next week in Grand Rapids five other defendants including Adam Fox will stand trial in federal court.

FOX 47 News will be in both courtrooms as these trials unfold.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein: Victim’s bid to have 2009 plea deal thrown out is rejected by Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has denied a request by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims to throw out a secret plea deal the late paedophile made with Florida prosecutors in 2009.Courtney Wild claimed in her lawsuit that Florida federal prosecutors had failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein more than a decade ago. Epstein, who died in jail in New York in 2019, was allowed to serve just 13 months in prison under the sweetheart deal that spared him serious federal charges and permitted him to plead guilty to lesser state prostitution-related charges. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ahmaud Arbery case: Closing arguments today in hate crimes trial

Closing arguments are expected today in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. Prosecutors from the U.S. Justice Department have argued that Travis McMichael, his father Greg and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were motivated by racism when they hopped in their pickup trucks two years ago and chased the unarmed Black man through their subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Entrapment#Attorneys
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors demand parents be banned from blowing ‘inappropriate’ ‘I love you kisses’ in court

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been accused of “making a mockery” of proceedings and crimes allegedly carried out by their son Ethan, for displaying “inappropriate” behaviour in court.Prosecutors argued on Wednesday that the couple, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter for a November school shooting, had been “disrespectful” and “inappropriate”.That included by blowing “I love you” kisses to each other when making appearances in court, both in-person and virtually in recent months. “These communications ... not only disparage the integrity of the judicial proceedings as a serious distraction, but are also traumatic for the families of the deceased...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Post

Ahmaud Arbery’s family is in pain. But a judge should not have rejected his killers’ plea deal.

Steven Wright, a clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, teaches criminal appellate law and creative writing. The fate of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers, whose federal hate-crimes trial began on Monday, took an unexpectedly dark turn last week when a federal judge rejected a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Under the deal, two of Arbery’s three killers were to accept responsibility for federal hate crimes; at least one had confirmed he would publicly admit race had motivated the murder. In exchange, the two men would serve the next 30 years in federal custody. The plea deal fell apart largely because the Arbery family objected.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect who put feet on Pelosi’s desk says he’s growing his beard ‘until all the J6ers are free’

The suspect Capitol rioter who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on 6 January 2021 has told a court he will not shave his facial hair until all accused rioters are free.Richard Barnett, who has been released on bail, appeared virtually for a status hearing on Tuesday when he announced his protest. The 61-year-old has been forced to wear a GPS monitor at his home in Arkansas. “I’m not shaving it until the J6ers are free,” Mr Barnett told US district court judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday, according to reports. His remarks were an apparent reference...
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

19-Year-Old’s Remains Discovered Decade After Disappearance, Suspect Arrested

The remains of a 19-year-old who went missing a decade ago were found this week, Colorado authorities said on Tuesday. Kara Nichols’ remains were discovered in the rural Black Forest area while police executed a search warrant at the home of a suspect, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said at a Tuesday press conference. Joel Hollendorfer, 46, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony evidence tampering in connection with Nichols’ disappearance. The sheriff’s office did not describe Hollendorfer’s relationship to Nichols. The identification of the remains was preliminary, Elder said, and the coroner’s office would be conducting a more thorough investigation before making an official announcement, though Elder said his office felt confident in the findings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy