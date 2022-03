Talking Heads played the cards close to their chest early on, even turning down initial record-label deals. It wasn't that they weren't uninterested in success or distrustful of the industry. Instead, the band was intently focused on honing their sound as part of a burgeoning musical community that frequently shared bills or opened for each other, including Blondie, the Ramones and Television. Crafting their own identity, both musically and personally, was more important.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO