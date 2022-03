Growing up as a basketball-obsessed kid in a basketball-obsessed state, Jeff Capel harbored a dream. One day, if he could, he wanted to play at North Carolina. In an instant, though, those plans changed. While on an unofficial visit to Duke in the summer after his sophomore year of high school, he sat down to speak with Mike Krzyzewski. Capel had an existing relationship with the Blue Devils coach, who had watched him play in person and spoken with him over the phone, but as they had a more intimate conversation, he saw something in Krzyzewski that he hadn’t previously.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO