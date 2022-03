While some Redbox in major cities have been removed, in Twin Falls there seem to be a good amount in this town. While you may agree or disagree that there are too many, one thing that is a problem is that most of them seem to be on the Northside of town and they aren't evenly dispersed. It makes sense to have most of them on Blue Lakes and around the big shopping centers, but near downtown and on the east side of town, there don't seem to be many. Kimberly has two, which for a town that size seems like enough until you realize that Buhl only has one and Filer has zero.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO