ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A new ride and New Mexico’s minimum wage increase prompts ticket price increase at Western Playland

By Emmanuel Esparza
KVIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas-- Fire-ball, the newest ride at Western Playland and the rise on labor pay in New Mexico...

kvia.com

Comments / 4

Capt. R
4d ago

Impressed, just under a 7% increase...... that's a bargain compared to the 10-20% inflation increases on nearly everything I've purchased lately...... this is a fun place too......

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
CBS News

6 dead, including some children, as tornado rips through Iowa, officials say

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults. The victims ranged in age from two years old to 72 years old, Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban. Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day’s match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. “We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Playland

Comments / 0

Community Policy