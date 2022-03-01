Motion filed to amend complaint in child sex case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motion filed by prosecutors amending an earlier criminal complaint brought against two people accused of sex acts with a child lays out alleged “circumstances in aggravation” — factors related to a crime that, if found true, typically lead to a harsher penalty.

Previously, circumstances in aggravation were not required to be specifically alleged in a criminal complaint and didn’t require jury findings for a judge to consider them. However, a law took effect in January requiring a jury to decide whether they’re true.

In the charges brought against Frank Mark Sanchez and Tauney Lee Van Sickle, the alleged circumstances in aggravation are as follows: the victim was particularly vulnerable; the manner in which the crime was carried out indicates planning, sophistication, or professionalism; the defendant took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense; and the defendant induced others to participate in the commission of the crime or occupied a position of leadership or dominance of other participants in its commission.

Sanchez, 57, is accused by the alleged victim, now an adult, of engaging in sex acts with her beginning when she was 5. Sanchez, who owned the Green Room bar on Chester Avenue, admitted to the abuse following his arrest in 2017, according to court documents.

Van Sickle, who dated Sanchez, was filmed engaging in sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to the documents. She admitted committing the acts to make money for a “sex blog” run by Sanchez, documents said.

Trial is set for April 4.

