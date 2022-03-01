ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ Impressive 7-2 Win vs. Canucks

By Alex Chauvancy
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

After a frustrating 8-5 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded with a decisive 7-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period and did...

Hughes Bests Older Brother as Devils Rout Canucks 7-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2. Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots. Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischer had two assists. Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for the Canucks, was held off the scoresheet. Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver. The Devils have a 12-game winning streak against Vancouver dating to the 2014-15 season.
Devils score in bunches, rout Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night. Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots. Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischer had two assists. Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for...
Devils continue mastery of Canucks in 7-2 rout

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt were among six New Jersey players with a goal and an assist, as the Devils snapped a five-game home losing streak by cooling off the Vancouver Canucks with a 7-2 victory on Monday night in Newark, N.J. Ryan Graves, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Jesper...
Devils score seven, chase Halak in win against Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 7-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Monday. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in three NHL games, all wins, against his brother, Quinn Hughes, and the Canucks. He scored his first NHL goal in a 1-0 win on Oct. 19, 2019, and then helped New Jersey win 2-1 on Nov. 10, 2019.
High Goal Output Early On Leads Devils to Win Over Canucks | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Six goals in the game's opening 26 minutes powered the Devils to an impressive 7-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Ryan Graves, Jesper Boqvist and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist as the Devils finished February with 39 goals scored, their highest-scoring month of the season despite only playing nine games. It was also the third time they've scored seven goals in the last seven games and fifth time this season in total.
