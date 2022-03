After the most unusual NCAA tournament in history, a return to the version of March Madness fans have known and loved is back on the schedule for 2021-22. A standard selection process, a multiple-city event and the return of fans, bands and cheerleaders are among the elements college basketball worshippers hope to welcome back in March. ESPN will have you covered up through Selection Sunday with the most recent men's NCAA tournament bracket projections, including the teams on the bubble and those best positioned to cut down the nets in New Orleans on April 4.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO